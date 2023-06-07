News & Insights

US Markets
CP

Labor union says Canada judge rules against Canadian Pacific in case over excessive working hours

June 07, 2023 — 02:30 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

OTTAWA, June 7 (Reuters) - A Canadian federal judge has ruled that Canadian Pacific was in contempt of court for forcing train crews to work excessively long hours in violation of a court order, the Teamsters Canada union said on Wednesday.

The penalties will be determined in a separate hearing, the union said in a statement.

The Teamsters union had argued the company should face contempt fines for making its conductors and locomotive engineers stay late, despite an arbitrator’s decision that ended duty after their shifts. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Ismail Shakil; david.ljunggren@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.