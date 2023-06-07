Labor union says Canada judge rules against Canadian Pacific in case over excessive working hours

OTTAWA, June 7 (Reuters) - A Canadian federal judge has ruled that Canadian Pacific was in contempt of court for forcing train crews to work excessively long hours in violation of a court order, the Teamsters Canada union said on Wednesday.

The penalties will be determined in a separate hearing, the union said in a statement.

The Teamsters union had argued the company should face contempt fines for making its conductors and locomotive engineers stay late, despite an arbitrator’s decision that ended duty after their shifts. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Ismail Shakil; david.ljunggren@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.