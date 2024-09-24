Labor Market Worries Push Consumer Confidence to Lowest Since 2021

U.S. consumer confidence fell sharply in September, driven by growing concerns over the health of the labor market. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index dropped to 98.7 from a revised 105.6 in August, marking the largest decline since August 2021. Economists had expected an increase to 104.0, highlighting the unexpected nature of the drop. Although the labor market remains strong with low unemployment and elevated wages, consumers are beginning to feel the effects of reduced hours, slower job growth, and fewer job openings.





The percentage of respondents who viewed jobs as "plentiful" declined to 30.9% in September, down from 32.7% in August, while those who found jobs "hard to get" increased to 18.3%. According to Dana Peterson, chief economist at the Conference Board, these figures reflect mounting anxiety over employment prospects, despite the labor market's overall health. While the unemployment rate remains low, these signals could point to a broader shift in consumer sentiment if job opportunities continue to decline.





Market Overview:





U.S. consumer confidence dropped significantly in September, driven by labor market concerns.



The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index fell to 98.7, the largest decline since August 2021.



The percentage of consumers finding jobs "hard to get" increased, reflecting concerns over employment prospects.



Key Points:



30.9% of consumers viewed jobs as "plentiful," down from 32.7% in August.



The Federal Reserve recently cut interest rates by 50 basis points, aiming to maintain low unemployment.



Economists are monitoring further labor market indicators to assess the impact on consumer confidence.



Looking Ahead:



The trajectory of U.S. consumer confidence will hinge on the labor market's ability to sustain job growth.



Companies’ hiring and wage trends during the holiday season will be closely watched.



Future Federal Reserve policy decisions may address rising concerns about job availability and wage stability.



The Federal Reserve's recent decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points, bringing the benchmark range to 4.75%-5.00%, was aimed at reinforcing its commitment to keeping unemployment low. However, this rate cut may not be enough to offset consumers' growing unease about job availability and wage stability. Investors are now watching closely to see if further rate reductions or policy adjustments will be needed to maintain consumer confidence.Looking ahead, the U.S. labor market's ability to sustain job growth will be critical in influencing consumer sentiment. As the holiday season approaches, companies' hiring trends and wage adjustments will likely play a significant role in determining the trajectory of consumer confidence into the new year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.