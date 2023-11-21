News & Insights

Labor group seeks three board seats at Starbucks - sources

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 21, 2023 — 05:57 pm EST

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh and Svea Herbst-Bayliss for Reuters ->

Changes sourcing, adds details on strike last week

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Strategic Organizing Center, a coalition of North American labor unions, is seeking three board seats at Starbucks SBUX.O, people familiar with matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, workers at hundreds of Starbucks stores walked off their jobs during a key promotional event demanding improved staffing and schedules.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news and said a labor group was seeking representation on the coffee giant's board, aggravating the battle on pay and working conditions at the company.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

