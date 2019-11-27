Labor dispute rules could be tweaked on trade deal-Mexican official

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Adjustments could be made regarding special treatment of labor disputes in North America in a bid to facilitate ratification of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal, Mexican deputy foreign minister Jesus Seade said on Wednesday.

