Labor Crisis: Do These 4 Things (and Not These 3) To Keep Your Job

The U.S. economy added fewer jobs than expected in April while the unemployment rate increased, fueling optimism that the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates in the coming months. Meanwhile, labor shortages in key U.S. economies have sparked a long-term labor crisis in America that could result in an increase in wages and more employee turnover, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Although millions of workers were let go by employers during the pandemic, more quit their jobs in what came to be known as the “Great Resignation.” Now, hiring rates outpace quit rates, but total employment will grow 0.3% a year until 2032, which is quite a bit slower than the 1.2% rate seen the over the past 10 years, per WSJ.

Most experts agree that the combination of more baby boomers retiring, lower birthrates and changes in immigration policy ensures that job openings will exceed the number of workers required to fill them for years. But that doesn’t mean companies won’t cut positions given the massive changes that continue to affect the economy.

With so many workers dictating how and where they want to work, some companies are moving forward, by streamlining their businesses with less workers and modifying jobs from human-led to automated.

For the American worker and employer, the past four years have presented unprecedented challenges, but it’s how you conduct yourself with the day-to-day routine work and when difficulties arise that managers will notice. If you’re anxious about losing your job, there is a host of workplace behaviors that you can do to improve your chances of being kept on by your employer when job cuts happen. And there are some thing you’ll need to change.

Here are four things you should do to keep your job (and three things you should change immediately).

Do: Make Yourself Indispensable

While people get fired all the time for reasons other than job competence, it’s essential to convince your company that you are more competent than everyone and nobody can do your job better than you. Working on improving skills that no one else has and being the go-to person that everyone reaches out to when issues arise will put you in good stead if the company is thinking about trimming the fat.

Don’t: Be Late or Take Too Much Time Off

Absenteeism is one of the top reasons that people get fired. Simply put, don’t give your employer an easy way to get rid of you. It’s doesn’t matter what time your co-workers come in or how much time they take off — this is about you and your dedication to the job and your employer. Whenever a manager or director sees you absent from your workspace, it reflects poorly on you and your reliability as a worker. Being punctual and curbing break lengths can help you get right to work and may help strengthen relationships with your peers.

Do: Be Positive and Get Along With Your Coworkers and Managers

Companies want team players who are flexible and open to anything asked of them (within reason, of course). They also want people who are happy to have a job, and your job specifically. Walking around with a fake smile pasted on your face all day will be transparent, but learning to be more positive has many benefits. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, making an effort to solve problems, using positive language, treating coworkers with kindness, recognizing hard work and creating a fun atmosphere will work wonders for your work rep.

Don’t: Be Negative and Resistant to Others’ Ideas

If you can’t push yourself to be positive, at least keep things on an even keel. As Forbes notes, there are a number of negative types of workers out there. Try your best to not be the office naysayer (saying no to everything, constant whining), the victim (blaming others for everything, ignoring direction) or the challenger (questioning everything; refusing to work within a team environment), and you’ll lessen the chances of being the person other people avoid, or worse, being the first person fired.

Do: Bring About Beneficial Changes and Value-Added Work

As an employee, it’s up to you to do your job. But it’s more important to make sure you’re adding measurable contributions that your employer can witness or track. Companies aren’t looking for seat fillers, they’re looking for someone who adds value to their company and has ideas that jive the corporate vision.

Don’t: Resist Change

Changing technology and steady competition can prompt a company to change their outlook and direction in a blink of an eye. Sticking to your guns when the company or industry is rapidly changing will get you nowhere just as quickly. With tech advancing at an increasingly powerful rate, being adaptable and positive to change will go a long way.

Do: Exceed Expectations and Take on Work

When the time comes to laying off workers, employers often keep the most productive employees who continue to exceed expectations (unless they’re bound by seniority rules or union books). The willingness to take on more work is invaluable to an employer. It shows your dedication and desire to grow within the organization.

