Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Announces Board Reshuffle

December 06, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Ltd. (HK:1262) has released an update.

Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Ltd. has announced significant changes in its board composition as Ms. Guo Li steps down from her roles to focus on other commitments, while Mr. So Ching Tung and Ms. Wu Qiongyao are appointed to key positions. These strategic leadership changes could influence the company’s future direction, potentially impacting its market performance.

