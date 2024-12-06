Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Announces Board Composition

Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Ltd. (HK:1262) has released an update.

Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Ltd. has announced its board of directors, highlighting the roles of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. Key figures include Mr. Zheng Yu Huan as Chairman and Mr. Zheng Yu Shuang as CEO, with the board also establishing audit, nomination, and remuneration committees.

