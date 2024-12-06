Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Announces Board Composition

Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Ltd. (HK:1262) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Ltd. has announced its board of directors, highlighting the roles of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. Key figures include Mr. Zheng Yu Huan as Chairman and Mr. Zheng Yu Shuang as CEO, with the board also establishing audit, nomination, and remuneration committees.
For further insights into HK:1262 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.