Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Announces Board Composition

December 06, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Ltd. (HK:1262) has released an update.

Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Ltd. has announced its board of directors, highlighting the roles of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. Key figures include Mr. Zheng Yu Huan as Chairman and Mr. Zheng Yu Shuang as CEO, with the board also establishing audit, nomination, and remuneration committees.

