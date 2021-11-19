LABitConf 2021 Day One Exceeded Expectations

Check out the latest from the Latin American Bitcoin and Blockchain Conference taking place in El Salvador. Photo Credit: @Bitcoin4Couples

“The best Bitcoin conference out there,” according to Max Keiser kicked off on Thursday, November 18, 2021, with love as one of Bitcoin’s most outspoken bulls kissed the floor as soon as he got on stage. Known for his energetic and unapologetic antics, Keiser did not disappoint as many in the crowd got to witness his dynamic speaking style in action. During his opening speech, Keiser transitioned from shouting about the shortcomings of fiat money and ripping apart $5 bills to calmly and deftly breaking down the details of the global history of bond markets, inflation and interest rates with the conclusion that Bitcoin solves the problems we face today. He ended with high praise for El Salvador in light of their recent move to adopt bitcoin at every level.

“I want to thank everyone in this country for having the courage to make Bitcoin El Salvador’s Declaration of Independence for the 21st century. President Bukele is the new George Washington.” — Max Keiser

In the next session, a strong panel of Stacy Herbert (Keiser Report), Stephan Livera (Stephan Livera Podcast), Josef Tětek (Trezor), Aaron Koenig (author of five Bitcoin books), and Diego Gutierrez Zaldivar (IOVLabs) spoke on bitcoin as a universal income and driver of social and economic growth.

“[When you think of] Ancient Greece, Renaissance, the Enlightenment, you think of the people, the artists, the thinkers, the philosophers. What were they attracted to? It was the network and community. Hyperbitcoinization is drawing in the Bitcoiners. It’s bringing in optimists, hope and a future. It’s the drive for individual sovereignty against the state.” — Stacy Herbert

“When we change the underlying system where we take away the wall of corruption and bring in a more fair system, people can start living in a deflationary growth world where the same amount of money will lead to a growing amount of purchasing power over time.” — Stephan Livera

“Bitcoin increases the incentives to save for the future by changing your time preference to the future. Bitcoin encourages one to be productive today to provide a better future life with having the confidence that it will be a better life.” — Josef Tětek

“I think it’s all about the separation of state and money. It’s all about getting the government out of the monetary system. I think that’s the most important part of Bitcoin.” — Aaron Koenig

“Bitcoin is the foundation of a new financial system where we will build all the functions that exist in the traditional banking system but in a peer-to-peer and open financial system. A worldwide open and inclusive financial system where every human being can have a better starting ground that will enable them to live to their full potential.” — Diego Gutierrez Zaldivar

In decentralized finance (DeFi) and centralized finance (CeFi) on Bitcoin, a panel of founders representing Celo, Ledn, Money on Chain, Tropykus, and Sequoian Financial Group were interviewed by BTC Media’s John Riggins about the tools they are building for clients to obtain financial returns and loans without selling their bitcoin. Though most of the DeFi scene has revolved around Ethereum-based protocols, these pioneers are showing that Bitcoin is the best blockchain on which any reliable DeFi or CeFi platform should be built.

“You have to develop DeFi on top of Bitcoin because Bitcoin is the gold standard. You can only issue notes from 200 years ago if it’s backed by gold. What we’re doing is exactly that. We’re issuing smart contracts on top of Bitcoin." — Oswaldo Lairet

LABitConf is clearly a conference where the top minds in the Bitcoin ecosystem gather to share their insightful thoughts and exciting projects that are paving the way for a future built on Bitcoin. Thank you for reading and please join us again for the next LABitConf recap coming soon!

