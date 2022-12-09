LabCorp's (LH) New APH Lab to Expand Global Capabilities

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH, or LabCorp, recently started to operate at its larger anatomic pathology and histology (APH) laboratory in Los Angeles, CA. This newly developed laboratory expands the company’s global central laboratory capabilities.

LabCorp’s APH service, which is currently the company’s one of the focus areas for global growth, is expected to get a boost with this new development.

More Into the News

The new state-of-the-art laboratory is a dedicated Center of Excellence providing focused APH laboratory testing solutions. Per LabCorp, this laboratory will expand capabilities, including digital pathology, with the use of AI, multiplex immunohistochemistry and other innovative technologies, thereby supporting clinical trials and precision medicine development.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Further, the lab will help LH advance clinical trials across therapeutic areas like oncology, hemato-oncology and liver diseases. This will also enable the company to increase capacity and enhance the capabilities of the APH service offering, including exploratory biomarkers, fully validated tests, international quality standards and companion diagnostics.

LabCorp's Advancement in APH Testing

This Los Angeles facility will complement the broader global central laboratory and specialty testing capabilities of LabCorp. Additional global growth includes the recent expansions to LabCorp’s APH laboratories in Singapore and Switzerland, as well as the opening of an APH lab section in Japan.

We note that, in 2022, LH enhanced its central laboratory presence and drug development capabilities in Japan by expanding CB Trial Laboratory. This central laboratory is co-managed by LabCorp Drug Development and a renowned Japan-based clinical laboratory testing services provider, BML. Under the collaboration, LabCorp and BML will start working on a new laboratory facility in Kawagoe, Saitama, extending capacity and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients.

In the last reported third quarter, LabCorp completed a comprehensive laboratory relationship with Ascension to manage Ascension’s hospital-based laboratories in 10 states and purchase the select assets of the health system’s outreach laboratory business. This collaboration expands access to LH's comprehensive capabilities and laboratory services for communities served by Ascension.

Share Price Performance

Over the past year, LabCorp has underperformed its industry. Shares of LabCorp have declined 16.4% compared with the industry’s 9.1% fall.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.