LabCorp's (LH) New Antigen Test to Spot Active COVID-19 Virus

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH recently announced the addition of a new laboratory-based antigen test in its diagnostic testing portfolio that will help healthcare professionals to determine if an individual is actively infected with the COVID-19 virus. Notably, this new high-sensitivity antigen test developed by DiaSorin marks another instance of LabCorp’s dedication of providing people with the information they need to make important health decisions.

The DiaSorin LIAISON SARS-CoV-2 Ag antigen test is available in the United States following the FDA notification on October 26.

This latest antigen test is expected to expand LabCorp’s COVID-19 testing portfolio, thereby broadening its customer base.

Significance of Antigen Test

The new antigen test will be performed by healthcare providers using a nasal or nasopharyngeal swab to collect a sample, which is then picked up and processed by LabCorp. The test results will be returned within 24-48 hours from the time of pick up.

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, antigen tests can be used in a variety of testing strategies to counter the Covid-19 pandemic. This will help verify whether a person diagnosed with Covid-19 continues to carry the virus. Also, the antigen test by LabCorp will help someone know if they could still be carrying the virus or if they are safe to resume work and personal activities.

COVID-19-led Developments

LabCorp is working continuously toward its commitment to deliver support to healthcare professionals in countering COVID-19.

In December 2020, LabCorp announced receipt of the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization for its Pixel by LabCorp for over-the-counter use. With this kit, customers will be able to self-collect their samples in the privacy of their own home in order to minimize transmission of the virus. The sample will be then send for processing at LabCorp from where the test results will be securely delivered via the Pixel by LabCorp portal.

In October, LabCorp announced a test that provides a quantitative measurement of an individual’s SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies. The test was developed to specifically detect and quantify antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The results can help medical professionals to determine the effectiveness of vaccines and therapies.

Industry Prospects

Per Grand View Research, the global COVID-19 diagnostics market size was estimated at $84.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $104.7 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.1%. The uncontrolled COVID-19 infection across the globe and rising government initiatives targeted toward the implementation of mass testing are the key catalysts for the market.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 31.3% in a year’s time compared with its industry’s growth of 19.2%.

