LabCorp's COVID-19 At-Home Test Kit Receives EUA From FDA - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Life sciences company LabCorp (LH) announced Tuesday that it has received an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its COVID-19 at-home test kit.

The EUA permits nasal swab specimens to be collected at home using the Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 test home collection kit, if recommended by a healthcare provider.

The kits will be offered through the company's Pixel by LabCorp platform and initially be made available to healthcare workers and first responders who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or may be symptomatic. LabCorp intends to make COVID-19 self-collection kits available to consumers in the coming weeks.

The test kit is part of the company's continued commitment to increase the supply and availability of tests for healthcare workers and first responders who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Enabling individuals to self-administer sample collection will help prevent the risk of transmitting the virus to others and reduces the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) as the tests do not require a clinician to perform the test collection.

LabCorp's COVID-19 test home collection kit has not been FDA cleared or approved, but has been authorized by FDA under a EUA. It has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens.

