LabCorp's Covance Launches COVID-19 Clinical Trial Connect To Link Interested People

(RTTNews) - Life sciences company LabCorp (LH) announced Monday that Covance, its drug development business, has created COVID-19 Clinical Trial Connect in the U.S., a site designed to help people access information about how to participate in COVID-19 research.

Through COVID-19 Clinical Trial Connect, LabCorp looks to link people interested in these clinical trials with sponsors to together find solutions for this global pandemic.

The COVID-19 clinical trial opportunities are diverse, with sponsors recruiting patients who currently have COVID-19, those who may be now recovered, and those who may have been exposed to coronavirus.

Through the Covance COVID-19 Clinical Trial Connect site, prospective patients would be notified of studies run by Covance on behalf of a biopharmaceutical company, as well as those listed in clinicaltrials.gov.

