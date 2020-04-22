LabCorp Will Offer More Covid-19 Antibody Testing. Shares Are Soaring.

LabCorp said Wednesday that it would begin to offer Covid-19 serological testing more broadly in the coming weeks. It currently offers the tests largely for health-care workers.

Shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, the diagnostic-testing firm better known as LabCorp, jumped Wednesday on news that the company would expand the availability of antibody testing for the virus that causes Covid-19.

LabCorp stock (ticker: LH) is up 3.6% to $153.57 in Wednesday morning trading. Shares are down 12.4% this year as of the close of the market on Tuesday, while the broader S&P 500 was down 15.3% over the same period.

Serological tests can determine if a person had previously been exposed to the virus that causes Covid-19. Theoretically, a person who has a positive test result could be protected from future infection. Serological testing has been touted as key to restarting the American economy, as it could identify people at limited risk of future infection who could go back to work without fear.

But some experts are cautious, amid uncertainty over the quality of some available antibody tests, and unresolved scientific questions around the risk of reinfection with Covid-9.

LabCorp says it can now perform 50,000 serological tests per day, and can get a result in one to three days. By the middle of next month, the company says it will be able to perform “several hundred thousand” of the tests each week.

As of next Monday, doctors will be able to send patients to the company’s patient service centers for a serological test. The company is also working with hospitals where it manages laboratories to arrange serological testing on-site.

The tests that LabCorp is running have not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA said on March 16 that, because serology tests are less complicated than molecular tests, it would not object to the distribution of serological tests for the virus that causes Covid-19, as long as the test has been validated and is distributed with warning statements.

The announcement comes a day after LabCorp said it had the first emergency-use authorization from the FDA for an at-home test kit for a diagnostic test for Covid-19, which identifies an ongoing Covid-19 infection. A patient would collect a specimen at home, then send it in for testing. The kit is being made available to health workers and first responders.

