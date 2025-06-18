Labcorp Unveils Whole Health Solutions For Functional And Integrative Medicine Providers

(RTTNews) - Labcorp (LH) has launched Labcorp Whole Health Solutions, a comprehensive testing initiative designed to support functional, integrative, and primary care providers in delivering holistic, personalized care.

The program introduces specialized test panels and a curated menu of over 1,000 scientifically validated biomarkers targeting cardiometabolic health, hormones, micronutrients, longevity, and full-body wellness.

Driven by the rising demand for integrative and functional healthcare approaches—used by approximately 122 million U.S. adults in 2022, according to NIH data—Labcorp is responding to the shift with expanded diagnostic offerings. The company has seen steady growth in the number of such practitioners it serves.

Dr. Brian Caveney, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer at Labcorp, stated that the new solution aims to empower providers with accessible, science-backed diagnostics to better understand and manage patient health through a holistic lens.

Key offerings include seven specialized test panels designed to provide comprehensive health insights: the Advanced Cardiometabolic Biomarker Panel, Comprehensive Nutrient Panel, Longevity and Vitality Panel, Men's and Women's Comprehensive Hormone Panels, and Men's and Women's Whole Body Wellness Panels. These panels aim to support personalized care by addressing critical areas of health and wellness through a holistic diagnostic approach.

Patients can have specimens collected either through their provider or at any of Labcorp's 2,200+ patient service centers nationwide.

Wednesday, LH closed at $261.39, up 0.75%, and edged slightly higher in after-hours trading to $261.40 on the NYSE.

