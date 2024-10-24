Labcorp Trims FY24 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

News & Insights

Labcorp Trims FY24 Adj. EPS Outlook

October 24, 2024 — 07:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, life sciences company Labcorp (LH) trimmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024, while maintaining its annual revenue growth outlook.

For the fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $14.30 to $14.70 per share, down from the prior outlook range of $14.30 to $14.90 per share. Revenues are still seen to grow 6.6 to 7.3 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $14.56 per share on revenue growth of 6.5 percent to $12.96 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On October 10, 2024, Labcorp announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock, payable on December 13, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 26, 2024.

