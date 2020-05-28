LabCorp to work with software provider for virtual clinical trials

May 28 (Reuters) - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp) LH.N said on Thursday it was collaborating with software provider Medable to accelerate adoption of virtual clinical trials.

Medable's modular software platform will help patients registered with LabCorp to participate in decentralized clinical trials and facilitate remote data collection and engagement between patients, sites, and clinical investigators.

