Labcorp to spin off clinical-development business - WSJ

July 28 (Reuters) - Labcorp LH.N plans to spin off its unit focused on clinical drug trials, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The business that is being spun off reported a revenue of roughly $3 billion in the 12 months ended in June, the report said, a figure that is expected to grow at a high-single-digit rate.

Labcorp did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

