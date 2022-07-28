BioTech
Labcorp to spin off clinical-development business

Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Laboratory Corp of America Holdings said on Thursday it would spin off its wholly owned business focused on clinical drug trials, sending its shares up nearly 4%.

The planned spin-off will result in two independent, publicly traded companies - Labcorp and the clinical development business, the company said.

The clinical-development segment was started in 2014 after the $6.1 billion acquisition of Covance Inc.

Contract research organizations, which were hurt after clinical trials were disrupted due to the pandemic, have seen a resurgence in demand as drugmakers and governments invest in newer treatments.

The sector saw several multi-billion dollar deals last year, with medical device maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N acquiring contract researcher PPD Inc PPD.O for $17.4 billion and Icon Plc buying rival PRA Health Sciences in a roughly $12 billion deal.

Labcorp initiated a strategic review last year after investor pressure from Jana Partners, but that ended without a merger or an acquisition as Labcorp offered its shareholders dividend and approved a $2.5 billion buyback program.

Adam Schechter will continue to lead Labcorp as chairman and chief executive officer following the completion of the planned spin-off, which is expected to complete in the second half of 2023.

Shares of Labcorp were up nearly 4% at $258.80 in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shinjini Ganguli)

