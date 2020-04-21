LabCorp to launch at-home coronavirus test among healthcare workers
April 21 (Reuters) - LabCorp LH.N said on Tuesday its at-home coronavirus testing kits had won U.S. authorization and it would work to make the tests available to healthcare workers who may have been exposed to the virus or may be symptomatic.
The company said it expects to make the test kits available to U.S. consumers in the coming weeks.
(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
