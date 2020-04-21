LabCorp to launch at-home coronavirus test among healthcare workers

April 21 (Reuters) - LabCorp LH.N said on Tuesday its at-home coronavirus testing kits had won U.S. authorization and it would work to make the tests available to healthcare workers who may have been exposed to the virus or may be symptomatic.

The company said it expects to make the test kits available to U.S. consumers in the coming weeks.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((saumya.joseph@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2676; Twitter: @SaumyaSibi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.