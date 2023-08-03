Labcorp To Acquire Tufts Medicine Outreach Laboratory Business, Select Operating Assets

(RTTNews) - Labcorp (LH) announced an agreement with Tufts Medicine, an integrated academic health system in Massachusetts, for Labcorp to acquire the Tufts Medicine outreach laboratory business and select operating assets as a first step toward a larger strategic partnership. The outreach acquisition is expected to be finalized in October 2023.

Mark Schroeder, executive vice president and president of Diagnostics Laboratories and chief operations officer of Labcorp, said: "This relationship will expand access to state-of-the-art diagnostics and laboratory services and improve the testing experience, providing an integrated, single-source, efficient option for patients and providers."

