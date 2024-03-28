News & Insights

Markets
LH

Labcorp To Acquire Select Assets Of BioReference Health - Quick Facts

March 28, 2024 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Labcorp (LH) and OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) have entered into an agreement for Labcorp to acquire select assets of BioReference Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of OPKO Health. Labcorp will acquire BioReference Health's laboratory testing businesses focused on clinical diagnostics and reproductive and women's health across the United States outside of New York and New Jersey. The purchase price for the deal is $237.5 million.

Labcorp said the assets that it will be acquiring currently generate approximately $100 million in annual revenue. The company noted that the proposed acquisition meets its strategic and financial criteria.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LH
OPK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.