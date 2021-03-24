Markets
LH

Labcorp Says Undertaking Review Of Structure And Capital Allocation Strategy

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Labcorp (LH) said that it continues to see strong momentum across its operations. But it believe that its value is not being appropriately reflected in the company's current stock price. Therefore, its board is undertaking a review of the company's structure and capital allocation strategy.

The company said it has engaged Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC as its financial advisor to support the process. The company does not intend to comment further about this review until the Board has reached a conclusion.

Labcorp noted that it continues to make progress executing its strategy and capitalizing on the power of its diagnostic and drug development businesses. It is successfully accelerating growth across its platform, while playing a critical role in the fight against COVID-19 and helping clients develop next-generation solutions for other key therapeutic areas such as oncology, liver and kidney disease, Alzheimer's and autoimmune disorders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular