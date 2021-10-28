Labcorp Q3 21 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Labcorp. (LH) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on Oct. 28, 2021, to discuss Q3 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.labcorp.com/investor-overview?c=84636&p=irol-irhome

To listen to the call, dial 1-877-898-8036 (US) or 1-720-634-2811 (International) with conference ID 4893731.

For a replay call, dial 1-855-859-2056 (US) or 1-404-537-3406 (International) with conference ID 4893731.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.