LabCorp Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - LabCorp (LH) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on July 28, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.labcorp.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-877-898-8036 (US) or 1-720-634-2811 (International), Passcode 2597361.

For a replay call, dial 1-855-859-2056 (US) or 1-404-537-3406 (International), Passcode 2597361.

