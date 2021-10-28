US Markets
Labcorp profit drops 16.5% on slowing COVID-19 tests sales

Oishee Majumdar Reuters
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Clinical laboratory operator Laboratory Corp of America Holdings on Thursday reported a 16.5% fall in quarterly profit due to slowing COVID-19 testing and higher personnel costs.

The company's net income fell to $587.3 million, or $6.05 per share, in the third quarter ended month Sept. 30, from $703.4 million, or $7.17 per share, a year earlier.

