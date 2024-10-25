Labcorp price target raised to $289 from $282 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Labcorp (LH) to $289 from $282 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they posted a strong quarterly update on Diagnostic strength and improved BLS P&L performance, despite largely temporary headwinds.

