Labcorp price target raised to $249 from $234 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Stephanie Davis raised the firm’s price target on Labcorp (LH) to $249 from $234 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says Labcorp could be a beneficiary of the need for relative safety in healthcare services into year-end.

