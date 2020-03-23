LabCorp Mulls Options To Prioritize COVID-19 Testing For Inpatient Population

(RTTNews) - LabCorp (LH) said Monday that it is exploring all options to prioritize COVID-19 testing for the hospital inpatient population who are being treated for what the physician suspects may be the COVID-19 virus.

The company anticipates finalizing options through the week and will subsequently work with hospitals to begin implementation.

LabCorp said it is continuing to add capacity to perform testing for patients who should be tested in accordance with guidelines provided by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC and other health authorities.

LabCorp noted that it has moved quickly to increase its testing capacity by adding staff, equipment and more high-throughput testing.

On Friday, March 20, the company said it has the ability to perform more than 20,000 COVID-19 tests per day. This represents a significant increase in capacity since the company released its COVID-19 test on March 5, 2020.

The company said it is working continuously to support the needs of healthcare workers, patients, government, clients and other organizations, and expects capacity to continue to increase.

LabCorp is now performing COVID-19 testing in three of its largest labs in the country.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.