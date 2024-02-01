Labcorp (LH) Unveils Test for Preeclampsia in Pregnant Women

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Inc., or Labcorp LH, recently launched a new, FDA-cleared blood test for risk assessment and clinical management of severe preeclampsia. The preeclampsia is a life-threatening blood pressure disorder that occurs during pregnancy and the postpartum period.

The novel test detects two angiogenic biomarkers linked to preeclampsia — serum soluble fms-like tyrosine kinase 1 (sFlt-1) and placental growth factor (PlGF). It was created by Thermo Fisher Scientific and was recognized as one of TIME Magazine's Best Inventions of 2023.

The recent development will bolster Labcorp Diagnostics Business.

More on the New Test

The test System, which is available through clinicians, is the first FDA-cleared biomarker test to aid in the risk assessment of progression to severe preeclampsia, the greatest cause of maternal and fetal mortality in the United States.

The test result, when combined with other laboratory tests and clinical assessments, assists clinicians in determining which patients hospitalized for hypertensive disorders of pregnancy are at risk of developing severe preeclampsia within the next two weeks of the test. This was supported by the PRAECIS investigation, which investigated more than 1,000 pregnant women in 18 hospitals in the United States.

Significance of the Launch

Labcorp is happy to work with Thermo Fisher to deliver this innovative test, which is used in the second and third trimester of pregnancy to assess patients hospitalized for hypertensive diseases and gives doctors early and objective information to assist in the management of preeclampsia.

In line with Labcorp's mission to improve health and improve lives, this offering is another example of the company’s commitment to providing the most comprehensive and advanced menu of diagnostic tests while assisting patients and providers with clinically important and meaningful information to support better outcomes for parents and their newborns.

Industry Prospects

Per Value Market Research, the global demand for Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market is presumed to reach a market size of nearly $4177.69 million by 2030 from $1373.32 million in 2022 with a CAGR of 14.92%. The growing research and development of new tests to detect biomarkers that indicate preeclampsia are likely to promote market growth.

Notable Developments

In October 2023, Labcorp announced the launch and national availability of its blood biomarker test, Amyloid-Tau-Neurodegeneration (“ATN”) Profile. Physicians can use the test with patients who are being evaluated for possible Alzheimer's disease or other causes of cognitive impairment based on clinical observation and cognitive screenings.

The same month, Labcorp entered into an agreement with Baystate Health to acquire outreach laboratory business and select operating assets, including laboratory service centers operated by Baystate Health throughout Massachusetts. The transaction is expected to close in early 2024 and is subject to customary closing conditions and applicable regulatory approvals.

Price Performance

In the past six months, Labcorp’s shares have increased 4.1% against the industry’s 1.7% fall.

