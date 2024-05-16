Labcorp (LH) to Assess Preeclampsia Risk With New Test

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings or Labcorp LH recently introduced a screening test for preeclampsia in the first trimester, which will be done between weeks 11 and 14 of pregnancy to estimate the risk of preeclampsia before 34 weeks of pregnancy. This is the only test of its kind accessible in the United States and applicable to all expectant mothers, even those with first-time pregnancies or those at low to average risk of preeclampsia.

With the latest launch, LK is now the only laboratory that offers tests that screen for preeclampsia risk throughout the pregnancy.

More on New Test Launch

The new first-trimester test is the latest addition to Labcorp's dedication to improving women's health by providing novel tests, tools and services to support each step of a person's health journey.

Labcorp's test is based on published data from two major studies that show the significant advantages of integrating maternal variables and biomarkers for early screening. The SPREE study, involving 16,700 women, found that combining MAP, UtAPI, PlGF and PAPP-A significantly improved screening performance compared with standard guidelines. The ASPRE trial, a multicenter study involving more than 25,000 pregnant women, validated the use of MAP, UtAPI, PlGF and PAPP-A as screening factors.

Significance of Test Launch

Almost twice as sensitive as evaluating normal maternal history or biophysical variables alone, this latest first-trimester test provides a thorough risk assessment with up to 90% sensitivity using four important early pregnancy biomarkers. Compared with conventional symptoms, which often appear around 20 weeks of pregnancy, such as high blood pressure or protein in the urine, the new test results allow for risk detection earlier.

According to research, patients and healthcare professionals need greater access to techniques that can more accurately forecast the development of preeclampsia, particularly for women with low- to average-risk pregnancies or those whose first pregnancies are unclear. This new first-trimester blood test marks another important milestone in the company’s mission to enhance health and lives. By providing healthcare providers with quantifiable indicators to measure preeclampsia risk in pregnant patients, Labcorp is advancing prenatal care and improving outcomes for mothers and newborns.

Industry Prospects

Per Value Market Research, the global demand for preeclampsia diagnostics market is presumed to reach a market size of nearly $4177.69 million by 2030 from $1373.32 million in 2022 with a CAGR of 14.92%. The growing research and development of new tests to detect biomarkers that indicate preeclampsia are likely to promote market growth.

Other Notable Highlights

In March 2024, Labcorp launched a new blood test that detects phosphorylated tau 217 (pTau217) — a biomarker for Alzheimer's disease. Its pTau217 test is now available for physicians and use in clinical trials and research by global biopharmaceutical partners. With the addition of pTau217 as a stand-alone test, Labcorp's portfolio of Alzheimer's tests has advanced significantly, enhancing its current range of blood-based biomarker testing.

In January 2024, Labcorp launched a new, FDA-cleared blood test for risk assessment and clinical management of severe preeclampsia. The preeclampsia is a life-threatening blood pressure disorder that occurs during pregnancy and the postpartum period. The novel test detects two angiogenic biomarkers linked to preeclampsia — serum soluble fms-like tyrosine kinase 1 (sFlt-1) and placental growth factor (PlGF).

Price Performance

In the past year, Labcorp’s shares have increased 15.4% compared with the industry’s 7.4% rise.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

LH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Medpace MEDP, ResMed RMD and Encompass Health Corporation EHC.

Medpace, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported first-quarter 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of $3.20, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30.6%. Revenues of $511 million improved 17.7% from last year’s comparable figure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Medpace has an estimated 2024 earnings growth rate of 26.5% compared with the industry’s 12.3%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 12.8%.

ResMed, sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported first-quarter 2024 EPS of $2.13, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.9%. Revenues of $1.20 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

RMD has an estimated fiscal 2024 earnings growth rate of 17.9% compared with the industry’s 15.7%. In each of the trailing four quarters, the company delivered an average earnings surprise of 2.8%.

Encompass Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.4%. Net operating revenues of $1.3 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%.

EHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.6% compared with the industry’s 11.7% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 18.7%.

