LabCorp (LH) Stock Moves -1.25%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, LabCorp (LH) closed at $286.57, marking a -1.25% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.94% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical laboratory operator had lost 1.99% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 2.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

LabCorp will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.55, down 47.44% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.83 billion, down 14.71% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LabCorp should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.65% higher. LabCorp currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note LabCorp's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.63, so we one might conclude that LabCorp is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, LH's PEG ratio is currently 1.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.