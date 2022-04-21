LabCorp (LH) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

LabCorp (LH) closed at $276.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical laboratory operator had gained 2.27% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

LabCorp will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect LabCorp to post earnings of $5.88 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.04 billion, down 2.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.42 per share and revenue of $15.43 billion, which would represent changes of -31.91% and -4.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LabCorp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher within the past month. LabCorp is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, LabCorp is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.31. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.88.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

