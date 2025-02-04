Labcorp (LH) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Labcorp (LH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.40 per share, indicating an increase of 3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.31 billion, representing an increase of 9.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Labcorp metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Biopharma Laboratory Services' stands at $747.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Diagnostics Laboratories' should come in at $2.57 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Operating Income- Biopharma Laboratory Services' at $123.15 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $109 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income- Diagnostics Laboratories' should arrive at $382.85 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $353.70 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Labcorp here>>>



Shares of Labcorp have experienced a change of +7.8% in the past month compared to the +1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), LH is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Labcorp (LH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.