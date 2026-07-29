Labcorp (LH) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings (LH) will report quarterly earnings of $4.79 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.72 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Labcorp metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Biopharma Laboratory Services' will reach $806.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Diagnostics Laboratories' will reach $2.92 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Income- Diagnostics Laboratories' will reach $519.16 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $482.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating Income- Biopharma Laboratory Services' stands at $128.04 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $123.30 million in the same quarter last year.

Labcorp shares have witnessed a change of +12.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), LH is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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