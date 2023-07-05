LabCorp (LH) Partners With Forge Biologics for Gene Therapies

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Inc. LH recently inked a gene therapy development and manufacturing collaboration with Forge Biologics. By collaborating, LabCorp and Forge Biologics can shorten clinical development timeframes, loosen restrictions on analytical development and manage any potential regulatory issues that may arise in connection with manufacturing and development activities.

The latest move will bolster LabCorp’s Cell and Gene Therapy business.

About Forge Biologics

Forge Biologics is a hybrid gene therapy contract manufacturing and clinical-stage pharmaceuticals development firm. Forge Biologics is one of the biggest AAV producers in the world with its 20 cGMP suites. The leadership team at Forge Biologics has a combined 200 years of experience in gene therapy, providing the specialized skill sets needed to plan, develop, build, and manage gene therapy manufacturing from the early clinical stage through commercial sizes.

More on Collaboration

With expertise in preclinical pharmacology, safety and toxicology, extensive clinical trials and commercialization services, LabCorp is one of a market leader in drug development solutions for advanced medicines. The partnership combines LabCorp's strong scientific knowledge and expertise in drug research with Forge Biologic's comprehensive AAV manufacturing services to offer a more seamless CRO-CDMO experience in support of the development of genetic medicines.

To meet clients' goal of hastening the development of these game-changing therapies so that patients in need can access them, companies will be able to effectively and consistently address the specific needs of complicated gene therapy development.

Strategic Implications

This strategic partnership will provide greater accessibility to services for adeno-associated virus (AAV) mediated gene therapy programmes by providing manufacturing capabilities, drug development services and coordinated scientific expertise to gene therapy clients across the industry.

To cater to patient requirements and provide effective healthcare, LabCorp is dedicated to finding solutions to problems that are essential. The company can advance significantly in assisting patients in gaining access to cutting-edge, potentially life-saving medication thanks to this strategic cooperation with Forge Biologics.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global gene therapy market was valued at $7.54 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.1% by 2030. The market's growth can be attributed to factors such as expanding the area of advanced therapies along with gene delivery technologies and developing competition among key players focused on the commercialization of their therapies.

Recent Developments

In June 2023, LabCorp introduced a liquid biopsy test, Labcorp Plasma Focus. The test enables oncologists to evaluate circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) released by tumor cells and better manage the care of their patients through a personalized, targeted therapy plan.

In May, LabCorp and BML announced the expansion of clinical laboratory testing capabilities in Japan. Post-completion, the new facility is expected to provide Labcorp and BML pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients with enhanced access to central laboratory testing and drug development capabilities. This allows a greater focus on serving unique healthcare needs affecting people in the region and leveraging technology to expand testing capabilities.

Price Performance

In the past year, LH’s shares have declined 13.3% against the industry’s rise of 20.5%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

LabCorp currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Hologic, Inc. HOLX, Health Equity, Inc. HQY and Boston Scientific Corporation BSX.

Hologic, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 5.1% for fiscal 2024. HOLX’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 27.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Hologic has gained 12.7% compared with the industry’s 9.9% rise in the past year.

HealthEquity, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 22%. HQY’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 9.1%.

HealthEquity has gained 2.3% against the industry’s 14.6% decline in the past year.

Boston Scientific, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11.5%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, the average surprise being 1.9%.

Boston Scientific has gained 42.2% against the industry’s 21% decline in the past year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.