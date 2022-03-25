LabCorp (LH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

LabCorp (LH) closed at $273.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.93% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical laboratory operator had lost 0.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 6.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.51% in that time.

LabCorp will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.87, down 33.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.06 billion, down 2.48% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.38 per share and revenue of $15.42 billion, which would represent changes of -32.05% and -4.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LabCorp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.8% lower. LabCorp is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note LabCorp's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.4.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.