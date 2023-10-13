Labcorp (LH) Launches Biomarker Test for Alzheimer's Disease

Labcorp LH recently announced the launch and national availability of its blood biomarker test, Amyloid-Tau-Neurodegeneration (“ATN”) Profile. Physicians can now use the test with patients who are being evaluated for possible Alzheimer's disease or other causes of cognitive impairment based on clinical observation and cognitive screenings.

The release of the ATN Profile asserts Labcorp’s commitment to supporting better care and outcomes for those impacted by Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions.

Significance of the Test

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia. It involves a slow build-up of protein plaques and tangles in the brain that eventually cause brain cells to stop working properly and die — a process known as neurodegeneration — which may start years before a person experiences symptoms such as memory loss. Per the published estimates of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the disease has affected nearly 6.7 million Americans and is expected to nearly triple to 14 million people by 2060.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Despite the widely available methods, there has been difficulty in specifically identifying the biological changes consistent with Alzheimer's disease. The standard approach — which includes a physical exam, routine blood and urine tests and cognitive testing — may not provide distinct answers, which can result in delayed referral to a specialist.

News in Detail

Labcorp’s new ATN Profile combines three, well-researched blood biomarkers to identify and assess biological changes associated with Alzheimer's disease — amyloid plaques, tau tangles and neurodegeneration (ATN) — which can help accelerate the path to diagnosis and intervention. The blood-based test is easily accessible and interpretable, helping physicians assess pathologies associated with Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions in appropriate patients and deliver informed decision-making and improved personalized patient care.

There can be uncertainty among patients with Alzheimer's disease risk, which can take months or years to diagnose. Labcorp’s spokesperson says that more definitive testing, including the new ATN profile, can provide objective insights to patients and their physicians as they navigate care and treatment. LH has been making investments in studies to demonstrate the impact ATN testing can have in enhancing patient care and the continued development of new drugs to treat and manage the disease, as well as in making other key neurological markers widely accessible to physicians.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market was valued at $4.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 20% by 2030.

Neurodegenerative, a High Growth Space

Labcorp has been executing its growth opportunities in areas such as neurodegenerative, autoimmune and liver diseases as well as cell and gene therapy in its efforts to further expand. Throughout last year, the company supported more than 5,000 clinical trials, worked on more than 90% of new FDA approvals and launched new tests to assist in the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease.

Labcorp remains at the forefront of Alzheimer’s testing as the number of people impacted by this disease is expected to double over the next two decades. The company was the first to launch a test for pTau-181 in plasma, considered an important blood test for potential Alzheimer’s patients demonstrating symptoms of dementia. In addition, Labcorp is spending on innovation and technology that supports diagnostic and drug development testing across disease areas, including cancer, Alzheimer’s and other diseases.

Price Performance

In the past six months, Labcorp shares have declined 13.7% against the industry’s 1.8% growth.

