LabCorp (LH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

LabCorp (LH) closed the most recent trading day at $195.76, moving +0.77% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical laboratory operator had gained 6.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.54%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LH as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 27, 2020. On that day, LH is projected to report earnings of $4.94 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 70.34%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.71 billion, up 26.73% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.30 per share and revenue of $12.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.33% and +11.1%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LH should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.33% higher within the past month. LH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, LH is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.58. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.64.

Investors should also note that LH has a PEG ratio of 1.58 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Dental Supplies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

