LabCorp (LH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

LabCorp (LH) closed the most recent trading day at $291.94, moving +0.11% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical laboratory operator had lost 0.28% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 2.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LabCorp as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect LabCorp to post earnings of $5.73 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 45.74%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.87 billion, down 13.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LabCorp should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.2% higher. LabCorp is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, LabCorp is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.98. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.57.

We can also see that LH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

