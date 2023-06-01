LabCorp (LH) Expands Precision Oncology With Biopsy Test

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Inc. LH, or LabCorp, recently introduced a liquid biopsy test, Labcorp Plasma Focus. The test enables oncologists to evaluate circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) released by tumor cells and better manage the care of their patients through a personalized, targeted therapy plan.

Labcorp Plasma Focus expands the company’s suite of precision oncology tests. The launch marks a pivotal moment in the use of technology to enable quicker therapy selection for patients.

Significance of Labcorp Plasma Focus

Liquid biopsy tests require a standard blood draw and provide fast results and greater access to precision medicines. With a single and minimally invasive blood draw, Labcorp Plasma Focus detects clinically actionable biomarkers in patients across common cancer types. Simultaneously, this reduces the physical burden testing has on the patient.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

By sequencing cfDNA, important genetic changes may be detected to guide therapy selection for patients with non-small cell lung, colorectal, breast, esophageal, gastroesophageal junction, gastric cancers and melanoma. Within the United States, these cancers together represent nearly 800,000 newly diagnosed patients and cause more than 230,000 deaths each year.

Labcorp Plasma Focus is complementary to tissue-based genomic testing, particularly when the tissue is not available or accessible. The company published an analytic validation article to support the launch of Labcorp Plasma Focus. It demonstrates that the test is a highly accurate, sensitive and specific approach for genomic profiling.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global liquid biopsy market was valued at $4.72 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.5% up to 2032.

Recent Developments

In May, LabCorp and BML announced the expansion of clinical laboratory testing capabilities in Japan. Post-completion, the new facility is expected to provide Labcorp and BML pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients with enhanced access to central laboratory testing and drug development capabilities. This allows a greater focus on serving unique healthcare needs affecting people in the region and leveraging technology to expand testing capabilities.

In the same month, LH entered into an agreement with Providence to expand the longstanding strategic relationship between the two organizations. Through the agreement, LabCorp will acquire Providence Oregon's outreach laboratory business and select assets in Oregon. Post the completion of the transaction, patients and providers will continue to have access to Providence Oregon facilities and benefit from LabCorp’s scientific expertise and testing capabilities.

Price Performance

In the past six months, LH shares have decreased 12% against the industry’s rise of 2.5%.

