Labcorp (LH) Completes Strategic Deal With Jefferson Health

Labcorp LH recently announced the completion of a strategic partnership agreement with the Philadelphia-based health system, Jefferson Health (Jefferson). Per the terms of the deal, with the formation of this strategic laboratory relationship, Labcorp will acquire the select assets of Jefferson's outreach laboratory services, while the latter will continue to own and operate existing hospital labs for outpatient and inpatient services.

The collaboration demonstrates Labcorp’s commitment to advancing its laboratory service model with leading academic health systems. Jefferson's longstanding track record of delivering comprehensive diagnostic care to its patients serves well for LH to deliver a complementary and comprehensive suite of laboratory services.

More About the Collaboration

The arrangement between Jefferson and Labcorp will better serve providers and patients throughout the greater Philadelphia and southern New Jersey region — Jefferson’s principal serving areas — by increasing access, the breadth of testing and affordability, as well as enriching the academic prowess and reach of Jefferson Health.



The relationship will also help standardize laboratory testing across the entire health system, creating consistency and optimizing patient care and safety at all locations. Patients and clinicians will benefit from Labcorp's scientific expertise and advanced diagnostics in clinical areas, such as oncology, neurology, autoimmune disease and women's health and have access to LH's convenient at-home test collection services.

Additionally, Labcorp and Jefferson will work together to establish the Innovation Driving Excellence in Academics initiative, which will foster innovation and advance testing capabilities and technologies to improve health outcomes.

Industry Prospects

Per a research report, the global clinical laboratory service market was valued at $217.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.2% by 2030.

Strategic Deals to Drive Growth

In recent times, Labcorp has established a relationship with a range of local and regional health systems that have enhanced services for patients and providers. On the first-quarter 2023earnings call the company updated that its pipeline for hospital and local lab acquisitions and investments remains robust.

Last week, LH entered into an agreement with Legacy Health to acquire the select assets of its outreach laboratory business, including laboratory facilities and equipment. In June 2023, the company announced a strategic collaboration with Forge Biologics for gene therapy development and manufacturing.

Prior to that, Labcorp entered into an agreement with Providence to acquire select assets of Providence Oregon's outreach laboratory business. The company also enhanced its clinical laboratory testing capabilities in Japan, through an expansion of CB Trial Laboratory which is co-managed by BML, a leading Japanese provider of clinical laboratory testing services.

Price Performance

In the past six months, Labcorp shares have declined 16.4% against the industry’s 11.6% growth.

