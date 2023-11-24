Labcorp (LH) Closes the Legacy Health Asset Acquisition Deal

Labcorp LH recently announced the completion of the comprehensive laboratory relationship with Legacy Health. Under the terms of the agreement, Labcorp will acquire the select assets of its outreach laboratory business in the Northwest United States, including laboratory facilities and equipment.

The collaboration allows Labcorp to bring its leading diagnostics capabilities to patients across Legacy's service area. The company currently manages Legacy's inpatient hospital laboratories through a long-term agreement to provide staffing, leadership, scientific knowledge, analytics, supply-chain services and laboratory support.

News in Detail

The locally owned, non-profit healthcare system, Legacy Health offers comprehensive healthcare services across its communities in Portland, Southwest Washington and Oregon's mid-Willamette Valley. It includes a six-hospital health system with a full-service children's hospital, a 24-hour behavioral health center and more than 80 primary care, specialty and urgent care clinics.



Connecting two mission-driven organizations, the partnership expands access to Labcorp's industry-leading laboratory services and diagnostic testing to benefit communities in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Per Labcorp’s representative, the closing of this deal reinforces the company’s commitment to providing access to high-quality testing throughout the region by building on Legacy Health's longstanding history of serving communities.

Upon the completion of full integration, healthcare providers and patients throughout the region will have more direct and convenient access to Labcorp's full range of laboratory services. However, Legacy continues to maintain the ownership and licensure of its hospital laboratories.

Industry Prospects

Per a research report, the global diagnostic testing market was valued at $165.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.6% by 2030.

Strategic Partnerships Expand Diagnostics Capabilities

Labcorp sees strength across its diagnostic laboratories and biopharma laboratory service businesses. The company has been driving exceptional growth by expanding the base business, finalizing and integrating hospital and health systems and local and regional laboratory transactions. Labcorp owes this significant momentum to its leadership in science and technology to deliver superior solutions to patients and to its commitment to quality and efficiency.

The latest partnership announcement with Baystate Health builds on their existing reference laboratory relationship to improve the efficiency of routine and specialty lab testing. The company will acquire the outreach laboratory business and select operating assets, including laboratory service centers operated by Baystate Health throughout Massachusetts. In August 2023, the company expanded Diagnostic Testing and Laboratory Services in Eastern Massachusetts via an agreement with the leading integrated academic health system, Tufts Medicine.

Price Performance

In the past six months, Labcorp shares have declined 0.8% against the industry’s 1.6% growth.

