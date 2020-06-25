LabCorp launches new antibody test for COVID-19

US Markets
LabCorp said on Thursday it has launched a new test that could assess the capacity of antibodies in patient plasma to inhibit the novel coronavirus.

Information from the test about the disease-fighting ability of antibodies could be used in the development of COVID-19 vaccines, the company said.

