LabCorp Launches First Combined Test For COVID-19, Flu And Respiratory Syncytial Virus

(RTTNews) - LabCorp (LH) said Tuesday it has launched the first testing method to simultaneously detect COVID-19, influenza A / B, and respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, ahead of the flu season.

The company noted that the single-panel test, which detects multiple types of infections, can help doctors diagnose patients and make decisions about treatment options. The test is available to patients through doctors, hospitals, and other authorized healthcare providers nationwide.

LabCorp said it has submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA to offer the combined test through its Pixel by LabCorp at-home test collection kit, which would offer added convenience and accessibility.

"Individuals infected with COVID-19, influenza A / B, or RSV, often experience similar symptoms of cough, fever, chest tightness, and body aches, providing a potential surge of patients seeking testing. Leveraging our scientific and technological expertise to simultaneously test for four major respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, will provide doctors a simple, efficient way to diagnose their patients," said Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical officer and president of LabCorp Diagnostics.

LabCorp's COVID-19, influenza A / B, and RSV testing method is part of its continued commitment to meet the demand for diagnostic testing as the country addresses the overlap of the COVID-19 health crisis and flu season.

Between October 1, 2019, and April 4, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that there were 39 to 56 million flu illnesses, resulting in 18 to 26 million medical visits.

A significant flu and RSV season this year could put an added strain on the healthcare system, as people experience similar symptoms such as fever, cough, and aches, with COVID-19 and respiratory viruses.

Pending authorization by the FDA, the Pixel by LabCorp at-home test will be another convenient option for individuals to determine if they have the flu, COVID-19, or RSV, LabCorp noted.

The Pixel by LabCorp at-home test uses a short swab that is easily inserted into the individual's lower nostril, reducing the discomfort associated with much longer swabs.

