Labcorp Issues Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Labcorp (LH) said, for 2021, the company expects: adjusted EPS in a range of $19.00 to $23.00; and total Labcorp Enterprise revenue in a range of a decline of 1.0% to an increase of 4.5%; and free cash flow of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion.

Fourth quarter adjusted EPS were $10.56, up from $2.86, last year. Revenue for the quarter was $4.49 billion, an increase of 52.0% over $2.95 billion, a year ago. The increase in revenue was due to organic growth of 50.1%. This increase in organic revenue includes a 46.4% contribution from COVID-19 Testing and a 3.7% increase in the company's organic Base Business.

Shares of Labcorp were up nearly 5% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

