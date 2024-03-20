Labcorp Introduces PTau217 As Standalone Test In Its Alzheimer's Testing Portfolio

(RTTNews) - Labcorp (LH) announced the launch and immediate availability of its test to identify the presence or absence of phosphorylated tau 217 or pTau217, a blood biomarker designed to aid in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. The company said pTau217 test can be ordered by physicians and used in clinical trials and research by global biopharmaceutical partners.

Brian Caveney, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, said: "By expanding our suite of blood-based biomarker tests, we are empowering clinicians and pharma with more tools for clinical trials and for the detection and monitoring of Alzheimer's to improve patient care."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.