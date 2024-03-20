News & Insights

Labcorp Introduces PTau217 As Standalone Test In Its Alzheimer's Testing Portfolio

March 20, 2024 — 07:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Labcorp (LH) announced the launch and immediate availability of its test to identify the presence or absence of phosphorylated tau 217 or pTau217, a blood biomarker designed to aid in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. The company said pTau217 test can be ordered by physicians and used in clinical trials and research by global biopharmaceutical partners.

Brian Caveney, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, said: "By expanding our suite of blood-based biomarker tests, we are empowering clinicians and pharma with more tools for clinical trials and for the detection and monitoring of Alzheimer's to improve patient care."

