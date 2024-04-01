Labcorp Increases Strategic Investment In Xcellbio - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Xcell Biosciences Inc. said it has added new elements to its research collaboration agreement with Labcorp. Through the expanded collaboration, Labcorp will participate in the beta program for Xcellbio's clinical manufacturing line of AVATAR instruments. Labcorp has increased its strategic investment in Xcellbio.

"We have worked closely with the Xcellbio team for years and have been continually impressed by their dedication to improving the development and manufacture of cell and gene therapies," said Maryland Franklin, vice president and enterprise head of cell and gene therapy at Labcorp, who has joined Xcellbio's board as an observer.

Through the expanded collaboration, Labcorp's preclinical oncology site in Ann Arbor, Mich., will become a beta site for the AVATAR Foundry system.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.