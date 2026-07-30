Labcorp Holdings Inc. Reveals Advance In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $298.7 million, or $3.64 per share. This compares with $237.9 million, or $2.84 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Labcorp Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $409.2 million or $4.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $3.731 billion from $3.527 billion last year.

Labcorp Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $298.7 Mln. vs. $237.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.64 vs. $2.84 last year. -Revenue: $3.731 Bln vs. $3.527 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 18.10 To $ 18.55 Full year revenue guidance: $ 14.710 B To $ 14.827 B

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