Labcorp Holdings Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $237.9 million, or $2.84 per share. This compares with $205.3 million, or $2.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Labcorp Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $364.5 million or $4.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $3.53 billion from $3.22 billion last year.

Labcorp Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $237.9 Mln. vs. $205.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.84 vs. $2.43 last year. -Revenue: $3.53 Bln vs. $3.22 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.05 - $16.50

