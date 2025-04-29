Labcorp Holdings Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $212.8 million, or $2.52 per share. This compares with $228.0 million, or $2.69 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Labcorp Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $324.0 million or $3.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.73 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $3.345 billion from $3.176 billion last year.

Labcorp Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $212.8 Mln. vs. $228.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.52 vs. $2.69 last year. -Revenue: $3.345 Bln vs. $3.176 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $15.70 - $16.40

